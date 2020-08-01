Listen Live Sports

Saturday's Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Bryan Holaday from alternate training site. Traded LHP Richard Bleier to Miami Marlins for a Player to be Named Later.

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned C Jonathan Lucroy outright to their Pawtucket alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Yermin Mercedes from the Schaumburg training facility.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Zack Littell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jorge Alcala from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Rodriguez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the IL. Designated C Chris Iannetta for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Transferred RHP Brandon Brennan to the 45-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Kevan Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 3B Josh Rojas to alternate training site. Recalled 2B Andy Young from alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of LHP Chris Rusin from alternate training site. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed CF Lorenzo Cain on the restricted list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations announced that Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Daylon Mack and P Dom Maggio.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Damion Jeanpiere, G Tyler Marz, C Frederick Mauigoa, RB Rodney Smith and LB Jason Ferris.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Brandon Allen and K Tristan Vizcaino.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Kai Forbath. Placed CB Saivion Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LS Joe Fortunato and LB Azur Kamara.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed CB D.J. Hayden and TE James O’Shaughnessy on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived WR Andre Patton, DT P.J. Johnson, T Koda Martin, S Roderic Teamer and TE’s Jared Rice and Andrew Vollert.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Daniel Bituli, RB James Gilbert, DE Greg Reaves and DT Sam Renner.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LS Rex Sunahara.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed LB Kiko Alonso and DB Johnson Bademosi ont the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension. Signed K Chandler Catanzaro. Claimed WR Tony Brown off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Emmanuel Ellerbee.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Mark Markuson football offensive line coach, Stephen Smith running backs coach and Mark Aanstoos assistant defensive line coach.

