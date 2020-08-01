Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Bryan Holaday from alternate training site. Traded LHP Richard Bleier to Miami Marlins for a Player to be Named Later.
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned C Jonathan Lucroy outright to their Pawtucket alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Yermin Mercedes from the Schaumburg training facility.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Zack Littell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jorge Alcala from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Rodriguez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Kyle Keller to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Masahiro Tanaka from the IL. Designated C Chris Iannetta for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Transferred RHP Brandon Brennan to the 45-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Kevan Smith on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned 3B Josh Rojas to alternate training site. Recalled 2B Andy Young from alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of LHP Chris Rusin from alternate training site. Designated RHP Jhoulys Chacin for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed CF Lorenzo Cain on the restricted list.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer on the 10-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations announced that Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of officiating.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Daylon Mack and P Dom Maggio.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Damion Jeanpiere, G Tyler Marz, C Frederick Mauigoa, RB Rodney Smith and LB Jason Ferris.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Brandon Allen and K Tristan Vizcaino.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released K Kai Forbath. Placed CB Saivion Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LS Joe Fortunato and LB Azur Kamara.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed QB Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed CB D.J. Hayden and TE James O’Shaughnessy on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived WR Andre Patton, DT P.J. Johnson, T Koda Martin, S Roderic Teamer and TE’s Jared Rice and Andrew Vollert.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Daniel Bituli, RB James Gilbert, DE Greg Reaves and DT Sam Renner.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LS Rex Sunahara.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed LB Kiko Alonso and DB Johnson Bademosi ont the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Nick Gates to a two-year contract extension. Signed K Chandler Catanzaro. Claimed WR Tony Brown off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Emmanuel Ellerbee.
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Mark Markuson football offensive line coach, Stephen Smith running backs coach and Mark Aanstoos assistant defensive line coach.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.