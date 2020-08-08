Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

August 8, 2020
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin from alternate training site. Optioned CF Cedric Mullins to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Cover from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brady Lail for assignment. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Anderson from Schaumburg training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activtated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the restricted list. Placed C Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Erik Kratz from alternate training site. Designated RHP Nick Tropeano for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected RHP Nick Mears from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League-

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived RB Tony Brooks-James. Signed LB Quentin Poling.

