Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin from alternate training site. Optioned CF Cedric Mullins to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Cover from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brady Lail for assignment. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Anderson from Schaumburg training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activtated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the restricted list. Placed C Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Erik Kratz from alternate training site. Designated RHP Nick Tropeano for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reactivated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.

National League

NFL — Removed CB Quinton Dunbar from the commissioner’s exempt list. Dunbar expected to rejoin Seattle Seahawks as soon as Monday, August 11.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected RHP Nick Mears from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed CB M.J. Stewart from waivers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Activated TE Pharaoh Brown, S Karl Joseph and WR Jarvis Landry from active/physically unable to play list. Activated WR J’Mon Moore from active/non-football injury list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated TE T.J. Hockenson, DB Amani Oruwariye and P Arryn Siposs from reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Tavien Feaster, OL’s Tyler Gauthier and Steven Nielsen, K Brandon Wright and S Doug Middleton. Placed DT Rodney Gunter on active/non-football injury list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed DE Ade Aruna.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed DT A’Shawn on active/non-football injury list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Ray Smith on reserve/retired list. Activated DT’s Rackwon Davis and Benito Jones, G Solomon Kindley and WR Kirk Merritt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed WR Ricardo Louis.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived RB Tony Brooks-James. Signed LB Quentin Poling.

