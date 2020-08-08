Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Transactions

August 8, 2020 5:03 pm
 
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin from alternate training site. Optioned CF Cedric Mullins to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Cover from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brady Lail for assignment. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Anderson from Schaumburg training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activtated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.

        Insight by Optiv and Check Point: Federal cybersecurity experts discuss the benefits agencies would see by moving to a platform approach in this free webinar.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the restricted list. Placed C Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Erik Kratz from alternate training site. Designated RHP Nick Tropeano for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reactivated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.

National League

NFL — Removed CB Quinton Dunbar from the commissioner’s exempt list. Dunbar expected to rejoin Seattle Seahawks as soon as Monday, August 11.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected RHP Nick Mears from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed CB M.J. Stewart from waivers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Activated TE Pharaoh Brown, S Karl Joseph and WR Jarvis Landry from active/physically unable to play list. Activated WR J’Mon Moore from active/non-football injury list.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated TE T.J. Hockenson, DB Amani Oruwariye and P Arryn Siposs from reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Tavien Feaster, OL’s Tyler Gauthier and Steven Nielsen, K Brandon Wright and S Doug Middleton. Placed DT Rodney Gunter on active/non-football injury list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed DE Ade Aruna.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed DT A’Shawn on active/non-football injury list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Ray Smith on reserve/retired list. Activated DT’s Rackwon Davis and Benito Jones, G Solomon Kindley and WR Kirk Merritt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed WR Ricardo Louis.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived RB Tony Brooks-James. Signed LB Quentin Poling.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights