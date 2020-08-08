Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin from alternate training site. Optioned CF Cedric Mullins to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Dylan Cover from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Brady Lail for assignment. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Anderson from Schaumburg training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Luke Bard to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activtated RHP Jake Odorizzi from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the restricted list. Placed C Kyle Higashioka on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada and RHP Albert Abreu from alternate training site. Selected the contract of C Erik Kratz from alternate training site. Designated RHP Nick Tropeano for assignment. Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ben Heller from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reactivated RHP Chase Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Joel Kuhnel from alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Humberto Mejia to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Brian Moran from alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Pat Venditte from alternate training site. Placed LHP Richard Bleier on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected RHP Nick Mears from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Miguel Del Pozo to alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RF Abraham Almonte to alternate training site. Activated 1B Eric Hosmer from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Jeff Samardzija on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Suarez from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Removed CB Quinton Dunbar from the commissioner’s exempt list. Dunbar expected to rejoin Seattle Seahawks as soon as Monday, August 11.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G Xavier Su’a-File from active/physically unable to play list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed CB M.J. Stewart from waivers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Activated TE Pharaoh Brown, S Karl Joseph and WR Jarvis Landry from active/physically unable to play list. Activated WR J’Mon Moore from active/non-football injury list.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated TE T.J. Hockenson, CB Amani Oruwariye and P Arryn Siposs from reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed DT Braxton Hoyett.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Tavien Feaster, OL’s Tyler Gauthier and Steven Nielsen and K Brandon Wright. Released S Doug Middleton. Placed DT Rodney Gunter on active/non-football injury list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed DE Ade Aruna.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed DT A’Shawn on active/non-football injury list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Ray Smith on reserve/retired list. Activated DT’s Rackwon Davis and Benito Jones, G Solomon Kindley and WR Kirk Merritt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed WR Ricardo Louis.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived RB Tony Brooks-James. Signed LB Quentin Poling.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DT Bruce Hector and DB Prince Smith.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Spencer Long.

WASHINGTON — Released RB Derrius Guice.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.