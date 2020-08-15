Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Transactions

August 15, 2020 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Jorge Lopez from the IL. Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cedric Mullins from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS – Activated RHP Joe Biagini from the IL. Optioned RHP Brandon Bailey to alternate training site.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contracts OF Dylan Carlson, 1B John Nogowski, RHP Seth Elledge and LHP Rob Kamisky from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Ricardo Sanchez from alternate training site. Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the IL. Added Jose Oquendo and Roberto Espinoza to the coaching staff.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from alternate training site.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Signed DL Kenny Clark to a contract extension.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lane Pederson to a one-year, two-way contract.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

ANG members recognized for heroic efforts