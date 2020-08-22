Listen Live Sports

Saturday's Transactions

August 22, 2020
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated OF Dwight Smith Jr. for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Mason Williams from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Jeffrey Springs and RHP Robert Stock from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Reynaldo Lopez from the IL. Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned Bradley Zimmer to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Triston McKenzie from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Announced INF Dawel Lugo cleared waivers and has been outrighted to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Josh James on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHPs Jake Odorizziand Zack Littell on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Homer Bailey to the 45-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Danny Coulombe from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled Jake OF Jake Fraley from Alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 21.

TAMBA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of Sean Gilmartin from alternate training site. Placed RHP Chaz Roe on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 20. Transferred RHP Yonny Chirinos from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of LF Mark Payton from alternate training site. Optioned LF Josh VanMeter to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Transferred SHP Pat Venditte and LHP Brian Moran from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHPs Jesus Tinoco and Sixto Sanchez from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Josh D. Smith from alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated 2B Brock Holt for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Jace Peterson from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment. Optioned RHP Connor Brogdon to alternate training site. Activated CF Adam Haseley from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Jay Bruce on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Austin Slater on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Stephen Strasberg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL— Suspended Seattle OL Kyle Fuller two games for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Ka’John Armstrong. Waived T Scottie Dill.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Julian Stanford. Waived LB David Reese II.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Ricky Walker.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed TE Matt Flanagan. Waived TE Charles Jones.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed FS Adrian Colbert. Waived CB Hakeem Bailey.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Nate Holley.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Paul Quessenberry and DT Xavier Williams. Released TE Alex Ellis and DT Darius Kilgo.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Anthony Cioffi. Waived TE Connor Davis.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Kyle Markway. Waived TE Dax Raymond.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLB Josh Smith.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed T David Steinmetz and G Joshua Garnett. Waived TE Thaddeus Moss.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned F Claire Emslie to Everton FC of the FA Women’s Super League until December 31, 2020.

