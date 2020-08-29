Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

August 29, 2020 2:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated INF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Chase De Jong and INF Taylor Jones to alternate training site. Selected RHO Luis Garcia to the Major League roster.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned OF Estevan Florial to alternate site. Reinstated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OT Miguel Andujar to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Albert Alzolay from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Gavin Lux from alternate traing site. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez, RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon and INF Max Schrock to alternate training site.Placed LHP Ricardo Sanchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B John Nogowski, LHP Rob Kaminsky and RHPsSeth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger from alternate training site.>

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Steven Means on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

