Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Transactions

August 29, 2020 6:58 pm
 
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Shawn Armstrong on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day-IL retrocative to Aug. 26. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Chase De Jong and 1B Taylor Jones to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Luis Garcia from alternate training site.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Edward Olivares from San Diego for a player to be named later.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Luis Rengifo and LHP Ryan Buchter from alternate training site. Placed LHP Hoby Milner on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Placed INF Franklin Barreto on the IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate site. Activated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired 2B Tommy La Stella from L.A. Angels for 2B Franklin Barreto. Recalled C Austin Allen from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RF Brett Phillips (retroactive to Aug. 28) and RHP Chaz Roe (retroactive to Aug. 20) on the 60-day IL . Placed C Mike Zunino on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Recalled Brian O’Grady from alternate training site. Selected the contract of Kevin Smith from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Albert Alzolay from alternate training site.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RF Aristides Aquino from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Gavin Lux from alternate traing site. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Humberto Mejia to alternate training site. Designated RHP Brett Eibner, C Brian Navaretto and LHP Josh D. Smith for assignment. Activated RHP Robert Dugger, LHP Alex Vesia and C Chad Wallach from IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Mears and INF Will Craig to alternate training site. Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Junior Fernandez, Daniel Ponce de Leon and INF Max Schrock to alternate training site. Placed LHP Ricardo Sanchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B John Nogowski, LHP Rob Kaminsky and RHPs Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed UTL Brock Holt to a one-year contract. Optioned Ben Braymer to alternate training site. Transferred INF Starlin Castro to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Steven Means on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR D.J. Montgomery.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Andre Baccellia.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DBs KeiVarae Russell and Brandon Williams. Waived DB Christian Angulo and RB Javon Leake.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Anthony Lanier and LB Wynton McManis. Waived DT Jalen Dalton.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE MarQueis Gray and G Dakoda Shepley. Waived TE Erik Swoope and G Kofi Amichia.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Paul Richardson. Waived DE Eli Mencer.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired