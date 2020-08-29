Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Shawn Armstrong on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day-IL retrocative to Aug. 26. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Chase De Jong and 1B Taylor Jones to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Luis Garcia from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Edward Olivares from San Diego for a player to be named later.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Luis Rengifo and LHP Ryan Buchter from alternate training site. Placed LHP Hoby Milner on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Placed INF Franklin Barreto on the IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate site. Activated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired 2B Tommy La Stella from L.A. Angels for 2B Franklin Barreto. Recalled C Austin Allen from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RF Brett Phillips (retroactive to Aug. 28) and RHP Chaz Roe (retroactive to Aug. 20) on the 60-day IL . Placed C Mike Zunino on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Recalled Brian O’Grady from alternate training site. Selected the contract of Kevin Smith from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Albert Alzolay from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RF Aristides Aquino from alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Gavin Lux from alternate traing site. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Humberto Mejia to alternate training site. Designated RHP Brett Eibner, C Brian Navaretto and LHP Josh D. Smith for assignment. Activated RHP Robert Dugger, LHP Alex Vesia and C Chad Wallach from IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Carson Fulmer from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Mears and INF Will Craig to alternate training site. Activated RHP Kyle Crick from the 10-day IL.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Junior Fernandez, Daniel Ponce de Leon and INF Max Schrock to alternate training site. Placed LHP Ricardo Sanchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B John Nogowski, LHP Rob Kaminsky and RHPs Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed UTL Brock Holt to a one-year contract. Optioned Ben Braymer to alternate training site. Transferred INF Starlin Castro to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Steven Means on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR D.J. Montgomery.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Andre Baccellia.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DBs KeiVarae Russell and Brandon Williams. Waived DB Christian Angulo and RB Javon Leake.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Anthony Lanier and LB Wynton McManis. Waived DT Jalen Dalton.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE MarQueis Gray and G Dakoda Shepley. Waived TE Erik Swoope and G Kofi Amichia.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Paul Richardson. Waived DE Eli Mencer.

