Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Scherzer expected to start for Washington against Miami

August 22, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

Miami Marlins (10-9, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (9-13, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, 4.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-1, 3.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Miami leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee).

___

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together