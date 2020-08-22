Scherzer expected to start for Washington against Miami

Miami Marlins (10-9, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (9-13, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, 4.36 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-1, 3.71 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Miami leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee).

