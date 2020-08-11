Listen Live Sports

Scherzer expected to start for Washington at New York

August 11, 2020 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (5-7, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (7-10, fifth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-1, 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Mets: Rick Porcello (1-1, 6.92 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last year.

The Nationals went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Washington hit 231 total home runs with 556 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Washington leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Walker Lockett: (back), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

Nationals: Will Harris: (groin), Roenis Elias: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

