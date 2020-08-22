Listen Live Sports

Seahawks OL Kyle Fuller suspended for 1st 2 games of season

August 22, 2020 4:22 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Backup Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Kyle Fuller was suspended for the first two games of the season on Saturday for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Fuller will be allowed to practice with the team during the preseason. Once the regular season begins, Fuller will not be allowed to return to the active roster until Sept. 21, the day after Seattle’s Week 2 game against New England.

Fuller is in his fourth season out of Baylor. Coach Pete Carroll has mentioned him as a backup option at both guard and center. Fuller started his career with Houston and appeared in nine games in the 2017 season. He played in two games with Washington in 2018.

___

