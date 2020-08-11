Listen Live Sports

Seattle 10, Texas 2

August 11, 2020 12:42 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 15 10 6 5
Crawford ss 5 2 2 0 1 0 .286
Moore rf 4 3 3 3 2 1 .333
Lewis cf 5 2 3 3 1 1 .373
Seager 3b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .297
Nola c 5 0 1 0 0 0 .308
Long Jr. 2b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .206
White 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .113
Vogelbach dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .103
Lopes lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .239
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 4 5
Choo lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .200
Solak cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .250
Calhoun dh 4 0 2 2 0 1 .152
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Frazier 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .308
Refsnyder 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .128
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Tejeda ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Chirinos c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .129
Seattle 001 035 100_10 15 1
Texas 101 000 000_2 8 0

E_Nola (1). LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 10. 2B_Vogelbach (1), Long Jr. (4), Lopes (4). 3B_Calhoun (1). HR_Lewis (4), off Gibson; Seager (3), off Herget; Moore (4), off Chavez. RBIs_Moore 3 (9), Lewis 3 (13), Seager 4 (18), Calhoun 2 (3). SB_Choo (1). SF_Calhoun.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Seager, Vogelbach 2, Lewis); Texas 4 (Odor 2, Frazier, Choo). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Crawford, White, Solak. GIDP_White.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Frazier).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunn W,1-1 6 7 2 2 3 2 90 4.85
Misiewicz 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 5.68
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Guilbeau 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.69
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson L,0-2 4 1-3 9 4 4 1 2 89 4.11
Hearn 1 1 2 2 1 1 21 18.00
Herget 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 22 10.38
Chavez 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 5.87
Gibaut 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 34 6.48
Goody 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Hearn 2-0, Herget 2-2, Goody 3-0. HBP_Hearn (Lopes).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:18.

