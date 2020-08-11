Seattle 10, Texas 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|15
|10
|6
|5
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Moore rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|.333
|Lewis cf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.373
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.297
|Nola c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.206
|White 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.113
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|Lopes lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|4
|5
|
|Choo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Solak cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.152
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Frazier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Refsnyder 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Tejeda ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.129
|Seattle
|001
|035
|100_10
|15
|1
|Texas
|101
|000
|000_2
|8
|0
E_Nola (1). LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 10. 2B_Vogelbach (1), Long Jr. (4), Lopes (4). 3B_Calhoun (1). HR_Lewis (4), off Gibson; Seager (3), off Herget; Moore (4), off Chavez. RBIs_Moore 3 (9), Lewis 3 (13), Seager 4 (18), Calhoun 2 (3). SB_Choo (1). SF_Calhoun.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Seager, Vogelbach 2, Lewis); Texas 4 (Odor 2, Frazier, Choo). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Crawford, White, Solak. GIDP_White.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Frazier).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn W,1-1
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|90
|4.85
|Misiewicz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.68
|Magill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.69
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson L,0-2
|4
|1-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|2
|89
|4.11
|Hearn
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|18.00
|Herget
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|22
|10.38
|Chavez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|5.87
|Gibaut
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|34
|6.48
|Goody
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Hearn 2-0, Herget 2-2, Goody 3-0. HBP_Hearn (Lopes).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:18.
