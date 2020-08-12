Seattle 100, Atlanta 63

ATLANTA (63)

Laney 7-14 1-1 17, Stricklen 0-6 0-0 0, E.Williams 3-5 0-0 6, C.Williams 4-17 0-0 9, Dietrick 6-12 0-0 16, Agnew 0-2 0-0 0, Billings 2-6 0-0 4, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-74 1-1 63.

SEATTLE (100)

Clark 7-9 1-1 16, Stewart 1-5 4-4 7, Howard 3-5 2-2 8, Bird 3-5 0-0 9, Loyd 7-10 2-2 20, Tuck 2-3 0-0 6, Langhorne 0-1 0-0 0, Magbegor 4-8 0-0 8, Russell 1-2 0-0 2, Canada 1-4 1-2 4, Whitcomb 6-10 2-2 20. Totals 35-62 12-13 100.

Atlanta 14 14 18 17 — 63 Seattle 23 24 26 27 — 100

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-29 (Dietrick 4-9, Laney 2-6, C.Williams 1-2, Jones 1-2, Agnew 0-2, Johnson 0-4, Stricklen 0-4), Seattle 18-30 (Whitcomb 6-9, Loyd 4-5, Bird 3-5, Tuck 2-3, Canada 1-2, Clark 1-2, Stewart 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 30 (Billings, C.Williams 7), Seattle 34 (Stewart 9). Assists_Atlanta 18 (Dietrick 4), Seattle 31 (Canada 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 12, Seattle 11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.