Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 1 10 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Haggerty 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .279 Lewis cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .339 Seager dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Marmolejos lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200 b-Lopes ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .240 White 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .170 Fraley rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Gordon 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .190 Hudson c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Odom c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .059 a-Long Jr. ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .170

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 5 1 7 12 D.Fletcher 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Rengifo 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .167 Ohtani dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .181 Trout cf 2 0 0 0 3 0 .277 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .299 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .233 1-Walsh pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Adell rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .181 Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .286

Seattle 000 000 100 1_2 8 1 Los Angeles 000 000 100 0_1 5 0

a-pinch hit for Odom in the 8th. b-singled for Marmolejos in the 10th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 9th.

E_Gordon (2). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Pujols (5). HR_Lewis (8), off Canning. RBIs_Lewis (21), Lopes (10), Simmons (2). SB_Ohtani (5), Rengifo (1). CS_Gordon (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Long Jr.); Los Angeles 5 (Goodwin 3, Simmons 2, Rendon). RISP_Seattle 2 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 12.

GIDP_Odom, Adell.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long Jr., White); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunn 6 1 0 0 4 6 96 4.33 Misiewicz, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 2 16 4.26 Hirano 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 0.00 Williams, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 5.93 Y.Ramirez, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 2.77

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Canning 8 4 1 1 1 7 94 4.04 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 3.18 Quijada, L, 0-1 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 17 0.00 Peña 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Peña 2-0. IBB_off Dunn (Trout), off Y.Ramirez (Trout). WP_Williams(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:27.

