Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|1
|10
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Haggerty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Lewis cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.339
|Seager dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Marmolejos lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Lopes ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Hudson c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Odom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|a-Long Jr. ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|7
|12
|
|D.Fletcher 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.181
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.277
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|1-Walsh pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100
|1_2
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100
|0_1
|5
|0
a-pinch hit for Odom in the 8th. b-singled for Marmolejos in the 10th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 9th.
E_Gordon (2). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Pujols (5). HR_Lewis (8), off Canning. RBIs_Lewis (21), Lopes (10), Simmons (2). SB_Ohtani (5), Rengifo (1). CS_Gordon (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Long Jr.); Los Angeles 5 (Goodwin 3, Simmons 2, Rendon). RISP_Seattle 2 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 12.
GIDP_Odom, Adell.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Long Jr., White); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|6
|96
|4.33
|Misiewicz, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|4.26
|Hirano
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Williams, W, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|5.93
|Y.Ramirez, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|2.77
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Canning
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|94
|4.04
|Buttrey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.18
|Quijada, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Peña
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Peña 2-0. IBB_off Dunn (Trout), off Y.Ramirez (Trout). WP_Williams(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:27.
