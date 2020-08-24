Seattle 3, Portland 0

|Seattle
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Portland
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_1, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 2 (Jones), 72nd minute; 2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 3, 83rd; 3, Seattle, Leerdam, 1 (Ruidiaz), 85th.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Mike Rottersman, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Tim Ford.
___
Lineups
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Kelvin Leerdam, Shane O’Neill; Joao Paulo (Nouhou Tolo, 74th), Joevin Jones (Will Bruin, 81st), Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan (Alex Roldan, 87th), Gustav Svensson; Jordan Morris (Handwalla Bwana, 81st), Raul Ruidiaz (Miguel Ibarra, 87th).
Portland_Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana (Tomas Conechny, 90th); Sebastian Blanco (Cristhian Paredes, 87th), Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson (Felipe Mora, 73rd); Jeremy Ebobisse (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 73rd), Marvin Loria (Andy Polo, 60th).
