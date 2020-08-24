Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 3, Portland 0

August 24, 2020 12:32 am
 
< a min read
      
Seattle 0 3 3
Portland 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 2 (Jones), 72nd minute; 2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 3, 83rd; 3, Seattle, Leerdam, 1 (Ruidiaz), 85th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Portland, Steve Clark, Jeff Attinella.

Yellow Cards_None.

Advertisement

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Mike Rottersman, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Kelvin Leerdam, Shane O’Neill; Joao Paulo (Nouhou Tolo, 74th), Joevin Jones (Will Bruin, 81st), Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan (Alex Roldan, 87th), Gustav Svensson; Jordan Morris (Handwalla Bwana, 81st), Raul Ruidiaz (Miguel Ibarra, 87th).

Portland_Steve Clark; Chris Duvall, Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana (Tomas Conechny, 90th); Sebastian Blanco (Cristhian Paredes, 87th), Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson (Felipe Mora, 73rd); Jeremy Ebobisse (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 73rd), Marvin Loria (Andy Polo, 60th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program