Seattle 5, Colorado 3

August 9, 2020 7:10 pm
 
Colorado Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 28 5 6 5
Hampson 2b 3 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Story ss 4 1 1 1 Moore rf 3 1 1 2
Blackmon rf 3 1 2 0 Lewis cf 3 1 1 0
Kemp dh 4 0 1 1 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0
Tapia pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0
Dahl cf 4 0 2 1 White 1b 3 0 0 1
E.Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Lopes lf 3 1 1 1
Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 1
Wolters c 0 0 0 0 Hudson c 2 0 1 0
McMahon 1b 4 0 0 0
Owings 3b 4 0 0 0
Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0
Colorado 000 000 030 3
Seattle 200 000 30x 5

E_Owings 2 (2). DP_Colorado 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Colorado 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Blackmon (5). HR_Moore (3). SB_Lopes (3), Hampson (1). SF_White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Márquez L,2-2 7 6 5 2 1 4
Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 1
Seattle
Sheffield W,1-2 6 4 0 0 0 7
Swanson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Altavilla 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Williams S,3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Kinley (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:45.

