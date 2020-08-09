Seattle 5, Colorado 3

Colorado Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 28 5 6 5 Hampson 2b 3 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Story ss 4 1 1 1 Moore rf 3 1 1 2 Blackmon rf 3 1 2 0 Lewis cf 3 1 1 0 Kemp dh 4 0 1 1 Seager 3b 3 1 0 0 Tapia pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Dahl cf 4 0 2 1 White 1b 3 0 0 1 E.Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Lopes lf 3 1 1 1 Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 1 Wolters c 0 0 0 0 Hudson c 2 0 1 0 McMahon 1b 4 0 0 0 Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0

Colorado 000 000 030 — 3 Seattle 200 000 30x — 5

E_Owings 2 (2). DP_Colorado 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Colorado 6, Seattle 4. 2B_Blackmon (5). HR_Moore (3). SB_Lopes (3), Hampson (1). SF_White (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Márquez L,2-2 7 6 5 2 1 4 Kinley 1 0 0 0 2 1

Seattle Sheffield W,1-2 6 4 0 0 0 7 Swanson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Altavilla 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 Williams S,3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Kinley (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:45.

