Seattle 5, Oakland 3

August 1, 2020 12:33 am
 
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 3 3 Totals 33 5 9 4
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 Crawford ss 4 2 2 0
Laureano cf 3 0 1 1 Lopes dh 4 0 0 1
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 4 1 2 1
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 2
Canha dh 2 0 0 0 White 1b 4 0 1 0
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 1 0
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Moore rf 4 1 1 0
Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 Gordon lf 2 0 0 0
Oakland 000 000 030 3
Seattle 000 320 00x 5

E_Chapman (2), Wendelken (1). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Laureano (2), Seager (4), Moore (2), White (1). 3B_Semien (1). SB_Kemp (1). SF_Laureano (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea, L, 0-2 4 1-3 6 5 3 0 4
Wendelken 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Weems 2 1 0 0 1 2
B.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Walker, W, 1-1 7 1 0 0 2 8
Shaw 1 2 3 3 1 0
Williams, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Weems.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:34.

