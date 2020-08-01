Listen Live Sports

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

August 1, 2020 12:33 am
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 3 3 4 8
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .241
Laureano cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .348
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Canha dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .263
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .118
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 4 2 8
Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .393
Lopes dh 4 0 0 1 0 1 .308
Lewis cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .455
Seager 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .290
White 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167
Nola c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Moore rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .385
Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Oakland 000 000 030_3 3 2
Seattle 000 320 00x_5 9 0

E_Chapman (2), Wendelken (1). LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Laureano (2), Seager (4), Moore (2), White (1). 3B_Semien (1). RBIs_Semien 2 (2), Laureano (4), Seager 2 (8), Lopes (3), Lewis (8). SB_Kemp (1). SF_Laureano.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Semien, Canha); Seattle 3 (Nola, Moore). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Seattle 4 for 14.

Runners moved up_Olson, Nola. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Semien, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, L, 0-2 4 1-3 6 5 3 0 4 69 7.00
Wendelken 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 0.00
Weems 2 1 0 0 1 2 33 3.60
B.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, W, 1-1 7 1 0 0 2 8 94 4.35
Shaw 1 2 3 3 1 0 21 18.00
Williams, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-2. WP_Weems.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:34.

