Seattle 5, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|3
|3
|4
|8
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.348
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Canha dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Kemp 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|2
|8
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.393
|Lopes dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.455
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.290
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Long Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Moore rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Oakland
|000
|000
|030_3
|3
|2
|Seattle
|000
|320
|00x_5
|9
|0
E_Chapman (2), Wendelken (1). LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Laureano (2), Seager (4), Moore (2), White (1). 3B_Semien (1). RBIs_Semien 2 (2), Laureano (4), Seager 2 (8), Lopes (3), Lewis (8). SB_Kemp (1). SF_Laureano.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Semien, Canha); Seattle 3 (Nola, Moore). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Seattle 4 for 14.
Runners moved up_Olson, Nola. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Semien, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|3
|0
|4
|69
|7.00
|Wendelken
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|0.00
|Weems
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|3.60
|B.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 1-1
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|94
|4.35
|Shaw
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|18.00
|Williams, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-2. WP_Weems.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:34.
