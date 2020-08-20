Listen Live Sports

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

August 20, 2020 1:14 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 32 6 9 6
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1
C.Seager ss 5 0 0 0 Moore 2b-1b 5 2 2 1
Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 Lewis cf 4 1 2 0
Bellinger cf-1b 4 1 1 1 K.Seager 3b 1 1 0 0
Muncy 1b 3 1 1 1 Nola c 4 1 2 4
Beaty 1b 0 0 0 0 White 1b 1 0 0 0
b-Hernández ph-lf 1 0 0 0 a-Long Jr. ph-2b 2 1 0 0
Pollock lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Lopes dh 4 0 2 0
Pederson dh 4 1 1 1 Haggerty lf 4 0 1 0
Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0 Bishop rf 3 0 0 0
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0
Los Angeles 021 000 010 4
Seattle 104 001 00x 6

E_Taylor (1), C.Seager (2), Moore (1), K.Seager (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Betts (7), Lopes (5). HR_Muncy (6), Pederson (4), Bellinger (5), Nola (3), Moore (5). SB_Moore (6), Haggerty 2 (2). SF_Crawford (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Urías 1 2-3 4 1 1 1 5
Santana, L, 1-1 2-3 3 4 4 2 1
Floro 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Báez 1 1 1 1 0 0
González 2 0 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Walker, W, 2-2 7 4 3 3 1 8
Misiewicz, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Williams, S, 4-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3

HBP_Santana (Bishop).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:15.

