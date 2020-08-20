Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 7 4 3 11 Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .306 C.Seager ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .287 Bellinger cf-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .178 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .176 Beaty 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 b-Hernández ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Pollock lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Pederson dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .164 Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 9 6 4 9 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .234 Moore 2b-1b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .297 Lewis cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .351 K.Seager 3b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .303 Nola c 4 1 2 4 0 1 .279 White 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 a-Long Jr. ph-2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .174 Lopes dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .246 Haggerty lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Bishop rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Los Angeles 021 000 010_4 7 2 Seattle 104 001 00x_6 9 2

a-reached on error for White in the 3rd. b-flied out for Beaty in the 8th.

E_Taylor (1), C.Seager (2), Moore (1), K.Seager (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Betts (7), Lopes (5). HR_Muncy (6), off Walker; Pederson (4), off Walker; Bellinger (5), off Walker; Nola (3), off Santana; Moore (5), off Báez. RBIs_Muncy (12), Pederson (8), Bellinger (12), Turner (18), Nola 4 (13), Crawford (6), Moore (10). SB_Moore (6), Haggerty 2 (2). SF_Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (C.Seager 2); Seattle 6 (White, Moore 3, Lopes). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Seattle 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Lopes, Long Jr., Crawford. GIDP_K.Seager.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (C.Seager, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías 1 2-3 4 1 1 1 5 52 2.74 Santana, L, 1-1 2-3 3 4 4 2 1 35 5.25 Floro 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 0.73 Báez 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 3.97 González 2 0 0 0 1 1 32 3.00

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, W, 2-2 7 4 3 3 1 8 106 4.00 Misiewicz, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 4.82 Williams, S, 4-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 27 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 2-0, Floro 3-1, Williams 1-0. HBP_Santana (Bishop).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:15.

