Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|3
|11
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.306
|C.Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.178
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.176
|Beaty 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|b-Hernández ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Pollock lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.164
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Moore 2b-1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.351
|K.Seager 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.303
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.279
|White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Long Jr. ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Lopes dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Haggerty lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Bishop rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Los Angeles
|021
|000
|010_4
|7
|2
|Seattle
|104
|001
|00x_6
|9
|2
a-reached on error for White in the 3rd. b-flied out for Beaty in the 8th.
E_Taylor (1), C.Seager (2), Moore (1), K.Seager (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Betts (7), Lopes (5). HR_Muncy (6), off Walker; Pederson (4), off Walker; Bellinger (5), off Walker; Nola (3), off Santana; Moore (5), off Báez. RBIs_Muncy (12), Pederson (8), Bellinger (12), Turner (18), Nola 4 (13), Crawford (6), Moore (10). SB_Moore (6), Haggerty 2 (2). SF_Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (C.Seager 2); Seattle 6 (White, Moore 3, Lopes). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Seattle 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Lopes, Long Jr., Crawford. GIDP_K.Seager.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (C.Seager, Muncy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|52
|2.74
|Santana, L, 1-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|35
|5.25
|Floro
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.73
|Báez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.97
|González
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|3.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 2-2
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|106
|4.00
|Misiewicz, H, 4
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.82
|Williams, S, 4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 2-0, Floro 3-1, Williams 1-0. HBP_Santana (Bishop).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:15.
