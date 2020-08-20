Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

August 20, 2020 1:14 am
 
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 7 4 3 11
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .306
C.Seager ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Turner 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .287
Bellinger cf-1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .178
Muncy 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .176
Beaty 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
b-Hernández ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Pollock lf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Pederson dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .164
Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .260
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 9 6 4 9
Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .234
Moore 2b-1b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .297
Lewis cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .351
K.Seager 3b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .303
Nola c 4 1 2 4 0 1 .279
White 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
a-Long Jr. ph-2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .174
Lopes dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .246
Haggerty lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Bishop rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Los Angeles 021 000 010_4 7 2
Seattle 104 001 00x_6 9 2

a-reached on error for White in the 3rd. b-flied out for Beaty in the 8th.

E_Taylor (1), C.Seager (2), Moore (1), K.Seager (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Betts (7), Lopes (5). HR_Muncy (6), off Walker; Pederson (4), off Walker; Bellinger (5), off Walker; Nola (3), off Santana; Moore (5), off Báez. RBIs_Muncy (12), Pederson (8), Bellinger (12), Turner (18), Nola 4 (13), Crawford (6), Moore (10). SB_Moore (6), Haggerty 2 (2). SF_Crawford.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (C.Seager 2); Seattle 6 (White, Moore 3, Lopes). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Seattle 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Lopes, Long Jr., Crawford. GIDP_K.Seager.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (C.Seager, Muncy).

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías 1 2-3 4 1 1 1 5 52 2.74
Santana, L, 1-1 2-3 3 4 4 2 1 35 5.25
Floro 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 0.73
Báez 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 3.97
González 2 0 0 0 1 1 32 3.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, W, 2-2 7 4 3 3 1 8 106 4.00
Misiewicz, H, 4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 17 4.82
Williams, S, 4-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 3 27 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 2-0, Floro 3-1, Williams 1-0. HBP_Santana (Bishop).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired