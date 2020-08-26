Seattle 8, San Diego 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|2
|13
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.232
|Haggerty lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Lewis cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.360
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Nola c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|White 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.168
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Lopes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|3
|7
|
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|France dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Naylor ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.163
|Mateo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Torrens c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Seattle
|220
|002
|200_8
|13
|0
|San Diego
|003
|000
|000_3
|11
|0
a-popped out for France in the 7th. b-walked for Hedges in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 11. 2B_White (5), Crawford (2), Machado (8), Myers (7), France (2), Hedges (1). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Crawford (1), off Paddack; Nola (5), off Paddack; Hosmer (6), off Gonzales. RBIs_Seager (24), White 2 (17), Crawford 3 (9), Nola (17), Lopes (7), Hosmer 2 (20), France (6). SB_Haggerty (3). SF_Seager.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Fraley 2, Seager, Haggerty, Gordon); San Diego 5 (Myers 2, Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Naylor). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; San Diego 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Tatis Jr..
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales W,3-2
|5
|
|9
|3
|3
|0
|5
|98
|3.63
|Hirano H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
|Altavilla
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6.17
|Fletcher
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|Gerber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.50
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack L,2-3
|5
|
|8
|6
|6
|1
|7
|93
|5.15
|Hill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.82
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|12.19
|Johnson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.35
|Baez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|30
|11.57
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, Guerra 2-0, Johnson 2-1. HBP_Hill (Fraley). PB_Torrens (2).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:08.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.