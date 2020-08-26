Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 8 13 8 2 13 Crawford ss 4 2 2 3 1 2 .232 Haggerty lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Lewis cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .360 Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .290 Nola c 5 2 3 1 0 1 .315 White 1b 4 1 3 2 1 0 .168 Fraley rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Lopes dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .239 Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .140

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 11 3 3 7 Grisham cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .259 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Machado 3b 5 1 4 0 0 0 .280 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Myers rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .280 France dh 3 0 1 1 0 2 .268 Naylor ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .342 Profar lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Hedges c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .163 Mateo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Torrens c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Seattle 220 002 200_8 13 0 San Diego 003 000 000_3 11 0

a-popped out for France in the 7th. b-walked for Hedges in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 11. 2B_White (5), Crawford (2), Machado (8), Myers (7), France (2), Hedges (1). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Crawford (1), off Paddack; Nola (5), off Paddack; Hosmer (6), off Gonzales. RBIs_Seager (24), White 2 (17), Crawford 3 (9), Nola (17), Lopes (7), Hosmer 2 (20), France (6). SB_Haggerty (3). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 6 (Fraley 2, Seager, Haggerty, Gordon); San Diego 5 (Myers 2, Cronenworth, Tatis Jr., Naylor). RISP_Seattle 4 for 12; San Diego 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Tatis Jr..

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales W,3-2 5 9 3 3 0 5 98 3.63 Hirano H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.00 Altavilla 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 6.17 Fletcher 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.50

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack L,2-3 5 8 6 6 1 7 93 5.15 Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.82 Guerra 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 14 12.19 Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.35 Baez 2 0 0 0 1 4 30 11.57

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-1, Guerra 2-0, Johnson 2-1. HBP_Hill (Fraley). PB_Torrens (2).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:08.

