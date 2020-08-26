Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

August 26, 2020 12:34 am
 
< a min read
      
Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 8 13 8 Totals 38 3 11 3
Crawford ss 4 2 2 3 Grisham cf 5 0 1 0
Haggerty lf 5 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 5 0 0 0
Lewis cf 5 1 1 0 Machado 3b 5 1 4 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 2
Nola c 5 2 3 1 Myers rf 4 1 2 0
White 1b 4 1 3 2 France dh 3 0 1 1
Fraley rf 4 0 0 0 Naylor ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Lopes dh 4 0 1 1 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0
Gordon 2b 4 1 1 0 Profar lf 4 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 0 1 0
Mateo ph 0 0 0 0
Torrens c 0 0 0 0
Seattle 220 002 200 8
San Diego 003 000 000 3

LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 11. 2B_White (5), Crawford (2), Machado (8), Myers (7), France (2), Hedges (1). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Crawford (1), Nola (5), Hosmer (6). SB_Haggerty (3). SF_Seager (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,3-2 5 9 3 3 0 5
Hirano H,1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Altavilla 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fletcher 1 0 0 0 1 1
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Paddack L,2-3 5 8 6 6 1 7
Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Guerra 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Baez 2 0 0 0 1 4

Paddack pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hill (Fraley).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:08.

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II