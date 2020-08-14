Listen Live Sports

Seattle 83, Dallas 65

August 14, 2020 10:02 pm
 
SEATTLE (83)

Clark 7-12 0-0 15, Stewart 9-12 1-1 21, Howard 0-5 2-2 2, Bird 3-7 0-0 7, Loyd 4-7 3-3 12, Tuck 0-1 0-0 0, Magbegor 3-11 2-4 8, Russell 3-5 0-0 6, Canada 1-3 5-6 7, Whitcomb 1-5 3-3 5. Totals 31-68 16-19 83.

DALLAS (65)

Gray 4-14 3-4 13, Harrison 2-6 0-0 4, Alarie 0-6 2-2 2, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Ogunbowale 8-14 2-3 22, Ndour 2-7 0-0 5, Samuelson 2-7 0-0 4, Thornton 1-2 0-0 2, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Mabrey 5-14 1-3 13. Totals 24-74 8-12 65.

Seattle 27 17 19 20 83
Dallas 16 15 12 22 65

3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-18 (Stewart 2-3, Clark 1-4, Loyd 1-4, Canada 0-2, Whitcomb 0-2), Dallas 9-28 (Ogunbowale 4-6, Mabrey 2-6, Gray 2-8, Ndour 1-4, Samuelson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 46 (Howard 8), Dallas 37 (Ndour 8). Assists_Seattle 20 (Bird 5), Dallas 14 (Mabrey 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Dallas 16.

