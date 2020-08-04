Seattle 87, Connecticut 74

CONNECTICUT (74)

A.Thomas 5-9 5-7 15, Bonner 2-9 1-2 5, Jones 9-12 1-1 20, Hiedeman 3-10 0-2 8, J.Thomas 4-11 0-0 11, Charles 2-3 0-0 4, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-9 0-0 5, Plaisance 1-2 0-0 2, Holmes 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 30-69 7-12 74.

SEATTLE (87)

Clark 4-7 2-2 13, Stewart 8-16 3-3 22, Howard 3-3 0-0 6, Canada 5-8 4-4 14, Loyd 4-12 2-2 12, Tuck 0-1 0-2 0, Magbegor 2-4 1-3 5, Russell 0-5 0-0 0, Whitcomb 5-9 2-2 15. Totals 31-65 14-18 87.

Connecticut 19 21 13 21 — 74 Seattle 16 22 23 26 — 87

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-25 (J.Thomas 3-5, Hiedeman 2-5, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-7, Bonner 0-4), Seattle 11-21 (Clark 3-5, Stewart 3-5, Whitcomb 3-5, Loyd 2-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 35 (A.Thomas 13), Seattle 31 (Howard 6). Assists_Connecticut 22 (Hiedeman 5), Seattle 17 (Canada 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 18, Seattle 14.

