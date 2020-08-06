Listen Live Sports

Seattle 93, Atlanta 92

SEATTLE (93)

Clark 5-10 0-0 13, Stewart 8-16 9-11 27, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Canada 5-14 4-4 14, Loyd 6-17 8-8 20, Tuck 1-3 2-2 4, Langhorne 0-0 0-0 0, Magbegor 2-3 0-0 5, Russell 1-1 2-2 4, Whitcomb 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 31-73 25-27 93.

ATLANTA (92)

Billings 3-6 0-0 6, Stricklen 2-8 0-0 6, E.Williams 3-6 3-3 9, Carter 11-17 10-10 35, Laney 7-12 2-2 20, Agnew 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, C.Williams 4-13 5-5 13, Dietrick 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 20-20 92.

Seattle 31 23 13 26 93
Atlanta 16 23 22 31 92

3-Point Goals_Seattle 6-21 (Clark 3-6, Stewart 2-4, Whitcomb 0-4, Loyd 0-5), Atlanta 10-27 (Laney 4-7, Carter 3-4, Stricklen 2-8, Johnson 1-3, C.Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Seattle None, Atlanta 1 (Billings). Rebounds_Seattle 33 (Stewart 8), Atlanta 37 (C.Williams 10). Assists_Seattle 21 (Canada 6), Atlanta 12 (Carter 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 18, Atlanta 22.

