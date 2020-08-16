Listen Live Sports

Seattle 95, Connecticut 72

August 16, 2020 5:16 pm
 
SEATTLE (95)

Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Stewart 7-9 2-2 19, Howard 5-5 2-3 12, Bird 5-11 0-0 13, Loyd 5-11 0-1 11, Langhorne 0-0 0-0 0, Magbegor 3-7 2-2 8, Russell 2-4 0-2 4, Canada 4-7 0-0 8, Whitcomb 4-6 2-2 14. Totals 37-65 8-12 95.

CONNECTICUT (72)

A.Thomas 2-7 1-4 5, Bonner 4-13 5-6 13, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Charles 0-3 0-0 0, J.Thomas 8-13 1-1 17, Mompremier 0-4 0-0 0, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-6 0-0 5, Plaisance 1-2 0-0 3, Gemelos 1-1 0-0 2, Hiedeman 1-5 4-4 6, Holmes 3-8 0-0 6, January 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-77 13-17 72.

Seattle 21 21 27 26 95
Connecticut 16 17 21 18 72

3-Point Goals_Seattle 13-23 (Whitcomb 4-5, Stewart 3-5, Bird 3-6, Clark 2-3, Loyd 1-3), Connecticut 3-20 (January 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-4, Bonner 0-3, Hiedeman 0-3, Holmes 0-3, J.Thomas 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 32 (Howard 11), Connecticut 39 (Jones 11). Assists_Seattle 25 (Loyd 5), Connecticut 15 (A.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 12, Connecticut 11.

