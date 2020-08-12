Listen Live Sports

Sky top Mercury behind solid defensive effort

August 12, 2020 11:56 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 20 points, Kahleah Copper added 16 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-71 on Wednesday night.

Chicago had a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but it was cut to 70-65 with 5:21 remaining. Courtney Vandersloot answered with a three-point play to start a 7-0 Chicago run for a double-digit lead.

Vandersloot finished with 12 points and five assists for Chicago (6-3).

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sophie Cunningham each scored 15 points for Phoenix (5-4), which had won five of its last six games. Brittney Griner, averaging 18.4 points per game, was just 3 of 11 from the field for nine points.

SUN 70, WINGS 66

DeWanna Bonner scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas added 17 and the Sun beat the Wings.

Bonner curled off a high screen and drove to the basket for a layup with 10.8 seconds left. Dallas was off on a 3-pointer at the other end and Jasmine Thomas secured the defensive rebound to seal it.

Jasmine Thomas finished with 10 points for Connecticut (3-6), which trailed by as many as 12 points. Bonner moved past Maya Moore for 22nd on the WNBA career scoring list.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-6) with 19 points.

STORM 100, DREAM 63

Jewell Loyd and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points and the Storm won their sixth straight game with a rout of the Dream.

hitcomb made a career-high-tying six 3-pointers as Seattle was 18 of 30 from 3-point range. Whitcomb was two points away from tying her career high in points.

Sue Bird had nine points and seven assists in her return for Seattle (8-1) after missing the past five games due to a bone bruise in her left knee.

Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Blake Dietrick added 16 points for Atlanta (2-7), which has lost six straight games.

The Associated Press

