Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Man U’s Solskjaer out to avoid hat trick of semifinal pain

August 15, 2020 1:27 pm
 
2 min read
      

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to draw on the “painful” experience of two semifinal defeats this season when his team meets five-time champion Sevilla in Sunday’s Europa League last-four clash.

United was eliminated at the same stage in the English League Cup by Manchester City in January and by Chelsea in the FA Cup last month.

“You know that when you come to a semifinal, you’re playing against big teams, good teams with quality, and it’s time to step up,” Solskjaer said.

“You have to have 100% focus because any little moment can change a game, can win you the game, can lose you the game. And we’ve learned it’s very painful to lose a semifinal.”

Advertisement

Solskjaer added he wants United to put pressure on Sevilla and fight for possession right from the first whistle.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

“If you start on the back foot, if you don’t get your first touches, if you don’t get the first tackle in, you’re going searching a little bit,” he said.

United hasn’t scored in the first half in any of its last four games and was taken to extra time by Copenhagen in the Europa League quarterfinals before Bruno Fernandes’ penalty sealed a 1-0 win.

Victory would put United one victory away from its first trophy since winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017. But Sevilla is the most successful team in the competition’s history.

Sevilla could add Nemanja Gudelj to the team for the semifinal for the first time since the defensive midfielder tested positive for the coronavirus late last month. Gudelj has since tested negative and arrived in Germany following a period in isolation. He says he did not display any symptoms.

“We’ll see if he plays or not. He’s trained OK and if he has to come out and play, he will be there and help us,” Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said through a translator. The Serbia midfielder has played 36 games this season for Sevilla, including 90 minutes in every Europa League game except for the two since his positive test.

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day