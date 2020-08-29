Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina football taking Monday off for demonstration

August 29, 2020 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said his team will forgo football activities on Monday and participate in a campus demonstration against racial injustice after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Muschamp said Saturday that team leaders approached him about the effort after Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times in the back after walking away from police, leaving him paralyzed.

“We want to make a statement on our campus,” Muschamp said.

Muschamp and the Gamecocks marched from the Governor’s Mansion to the Statehouse in June following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Advertisement

Muschamp said his team wanted to show its support for racial equality and against police brutality.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

“The Jacob Blake situation in Wisconsin is a horrific situation,” Muschamp said. “A team demonstration supporting racial equality and being totally against police brutality, our leadership group came to me on that.”

Muschamp said he hopes other South Carolina athletes might join the football team’s effort.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired