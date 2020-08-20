Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina RB Lloyd out for year with knee injury

August 20, 2020 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has lost one of its most anticipated offensive newcomers for the season after tailback MarShawn Lloyd tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at practice.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said it was a non-contact injury during workouts Wednesday.

“He just planted his foot and tore his ACL,” Muschamp said.

Lloyd is a 5-foot-9, 210 pound running back from Wilmington, Delaware. He was considered the country’s fourth-best tailback prospect by Rivals and the fifth best by 247 Sports.

Advertisement

Lloyd had enrolled in the spring and was expected to play a big role in the backfield, where last year’s leading rushers in Tavien Feaster and Rico Dowdle were both seniors last season.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

There is no date set for Lloyd’s surgery.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired