Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 1

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 — 1 Colorado 0 1 — 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Colorado, Bassett, 1 (Namli), 57th minute; 2, Sporting Kansas City, Busio, 1, 67th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Price, Colorado, 47th; Acosta, Colorado, 52nd; Smith, Sporting Kansas City, 63rd; Kinda, Sporting Kansas City, 65th; Rubio, Colorado, 83rd.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Jeremy Kieso, Allen Chapman. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Winston Reid (Roberto Puncec, 40th), Graham Smith, Graham Zusi; Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 16th), Gadi Kinda; Gerso Fernandes (Johnny Russell, 64th), Alan Pulido, Khiry Shelton.

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta (Nicolas Mezquida, 59th), Cole Bassett (Kei Kamara, 68th), Younes Namli (Braian Galvan, 89th), Jack Price; Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki (Jonathan Lewis, 59th).

