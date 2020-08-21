Listen Live Sports

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

August 21, 2020 9:48 pm
 
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 2
Minnesota 1 0 1

First half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Kinda, 3 (Lindsey), 12th minute; 2, Minnesota, Lindsey, 1, 32nd.

Second half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Boxall, 1, 55th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez; Minnesota, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings.

Yellow Cards_Aja, Minnesota, 24th; Busio, Sporting Kansas City, 46th; Pulido, Sporting Kansas City, 77th; Alonso, Minnesota, 90th+3; Duke, Sporting Kansas City, 90th+5.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Kathryn Nesbitt, Nima Saghafi. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Winston Reid, Graham Smith, Graham Zusi; Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 75th), Gadi Kinda (Cameron Duke, 72nd); Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell (Roberto Puncec, 85th), Khiry Shelton (Gerso Fernandes, 72nd).

Minnesota_Greg Ranjitsingh; Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson (Aaron Schoenfeld, 82nd), Ethan Finlay (Robin Lod, 66th), Jan Gregus, Kevin Molino (Raheem Edwards, 65th); Luis Amarilla (Mason Toye, 82nd).

The Associated Press

