Sports on TV

Adv22 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 24 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL 1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped) —

Tuesday, August 25 GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Wednesday, August 26 GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Fancisco

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP, Quarterfinal 4 —

Thursday, August 27 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

TENNIS 12 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Semifinals —

Friday, August 28 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

NBCSN — ARCA Menards: Series East Racing (taped)

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped)

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at St. Louis —

Saturday, August 29 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CYCLING 8 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL 4:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England

WNBA BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

ABC — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Sunday, August 30 AUTO RACING 9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The WWT Raceway 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL 3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Francisco at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle —

