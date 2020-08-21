Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sports on TV

August 21, 2020 11:48 am
 
5 min read
      
Adv22
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

GOLF
5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

Advertisement
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

TRACK AND FIELD
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped) —

Tuesday, August 25
GOLF
6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

TENNIS
11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Wednesday, August 26
GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Fancisco

TENNIS
1 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP, Quarterfinal 4 —

Thursday, August 27
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

TENNIS
12 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Semifinals —

Friday, August 28
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

NBCSN — ARCA Menards: Series East Racing (taped)

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

10 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped)

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at St. Louis —

Saturday, August 29
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

CYCLING
8 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING
1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England

WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

ABC — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Sunday, August 30
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The WWT Raceway 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

CYCLING
7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Francisco at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle —

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II