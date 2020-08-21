Sports on TV

|Adv22
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, August 24
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Detroit
ESPN — Colorado at Arizona
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
|TRACK AND FIELD
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped) —
|Tuesday, August 25
|GOLF
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
ESPN2 — Indiana at Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Wednesday, August 26
|GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — Washington vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Fancisco
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Quarterfinals
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP, Quarterfinal 4 —
|Thursday, August 27
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Doubles Semifinals —
|Friday, August 28
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
NBCSN — ARCA Menards: Series East Racing (taped)
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (taped)
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Cleveland at St. Louis —
|Saturday, August 29
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England
ABC — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
|Sunday, August 30
|AUTO RACING
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The WWT Raceway 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — TBA
TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — San Francisco at Arizona
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle —
