Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Monday, August 31
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn
NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron, 123 miles
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN TBA
ESPN TBA
ESPN — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Tuesday, September 1
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Toronto at Miami
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
ESPN — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Wednesday, September 2
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Thursday, September 3
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|2:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: TBA
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Friday, September 4
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Saturday, September 5
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN — TBA
FS1 — San Diego at Oakland
FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
|Sunday, September 6
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland
FS1 — Houston at LA Angels
FS1 — MLS: Nashville at Inter Miami
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. —
