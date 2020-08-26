Sports on TV

Adv29 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 31 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn

CYCLING 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — The Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron, 123 miles

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m.

ESPN TBA

Advertisement

9:30 p.m.

ESPN TBA

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Tuesday, September 1 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 3:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Toronto at Miami

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Wednesday, September 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney

GOLF 6 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — TBA

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Thursday, September 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 2:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney

AUTO RACING 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — TBA

RUGBY 4 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: TBA

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Friday, September 4 AUTO RACING 4:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

GOLF 6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

KBO BASEBALL 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — TBA

RUGBY 4 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Saturday, September 5 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western

AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING 11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL 4:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Oakland

7 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

RUGBY 5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

Sunday, September 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western

AUTO RACING 9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, The U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

KBO BASEBALL 3:55 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland

4 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Nashville at Inter Miami

TENNIS 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. —

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.