St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

Cincinnati St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 28 3 7 3 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Edman ss 4 0 1 2 Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 1 0 1 0 a-Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 Ervin cf 3 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 1 0 b-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 Fowler dh 3 0 1 0 Winker lf 3 0 1 0 Carlson rf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 2 2 1 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 Farmer 2b 3 0 3 0

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0 St. Louis 002 010 00x — 3

DP_Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Winker (4), Bader (2). HR_Bader (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Miley, L, 0-3 5 7 3 3 3 3 Antone 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Reed 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

St. Louis Kim, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 0 3 Gant, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 A.Miller, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Gallegos, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Gant pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Reed.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.