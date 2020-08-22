Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

August 22, 2020 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 28 3 7 3
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Edman ss 4 0 1 2
Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 1 0 1 0
a-Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0
Ervin cf 3 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 1 0
b-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 Fowler dh 3 0 1 0
Winker lf 3 0 1 0 Carlson rf 3 0 0 0
Casali c 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 2 2 1
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0
Farmer 2b 3 0 3 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000 0
St. Louis 002 010 00x 3

DP_Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Winker (4), Bader (2). HR_Bader (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Miley, L, 0-3 5 7 3 3 3 3
Antone 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Reed 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
St. Louis
Kim, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 0 3
Gant, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0
A.Miller, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Gallegos, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Gant pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Reed.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:15.

The Associated Press

