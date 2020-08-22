St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Davidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Akiyama ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ervin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-Payton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fowler dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|010
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 6. 2B_Winker (4), Bader (2). HR_Bader (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley, L, 0-3
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Antone
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Reed
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim, W, 1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gant, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A.Miller, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gallegos, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gant pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Reed.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:15.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.