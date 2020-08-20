St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Miller 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|VanMeter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|211
|000
|000
|—
|4
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|003
|—
|5
E_Goldschmidt (1), B.Miller (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Moustakas (1), Votto (3), Edman (2). HR_Galvis (5). SF_Moustakas (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Sims H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garrett H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Iglesias L,1-2 BS,2-3
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Jones
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|7
|
|6
|4
|2
|0
|4
|Reyes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Elledge W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
Jones pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Iglesias (B.Miller).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Paul Clemons; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:12.
