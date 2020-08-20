Listen Live Sports

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

August 20, 2020 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cincinnati St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 31 5 7 4
Votto 1b 5 1 2 0 Wong 2b 5 0 1 1
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Edman ss 4 0 1 0
Winker lf 4 1 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0
Jankowski pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Carpenter dh 3 1 0 0
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 B.Miller 3b 3 2 1 0
Moustakas 2b 3 0 1 2 O’Neill lf 3 1 1 0
Akiyama cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Fowler rf 3 1 1 0
VanMeter dh 4 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 2 3
Galvis ss 3 1 1 1 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0
Cincinnati 211 000 000 4
St. Louis 020 000 003 5

E_Goldschmidt (1), B.Miller (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Moustakas (1), Votto (3), Edman (2). HR_Galvis (5). SF_Moustakas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gray 6 4 2 2 4 6
Sims H,2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Garrett H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias L,1-2 BS,2-3 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Jones 0 1 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Wainwright 7 6 4 2 0 4
Reyes 1 1 0 0 1 1
Elledge W,1-0 1 1 0 0 3 1

Jones pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Iglesias (B.Miller).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Paul Clemons; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:12.

