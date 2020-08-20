St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 3 4 6 Votto 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .239 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Winker lf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .350 Jankowski pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .147 Moustakas 2b 3 0 1 2 0 0 .250 Akiyama cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226 VanMeter dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Galvis ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .246 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 4 5 11 Wong 2b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .244 Edman ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .333 Carpenter dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .222 B.Miller 3b 3 2 1 0 0 2 .421 O’Neill lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .200 Fowler rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .278 Molina c 4 0 2 3 0 1 .273 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .129

Cincinnati 211 000 000_4 8 0 St. Louis 020 000 003_5 7 2

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Winker in the 9th.

E_Goldschmidt (1), B.Miller (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Moustakas (1), Votto (3), Edman (2). HR_Galvis (5), off Wainwright. RBIs_Moustakas 2 (8), Galvis (10), Molina 3 (4), Wong (1). CS_Galvis (1). SF_Moustakas.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Winker, Galvis, VanMeter, Suárez); St. Louis 2 (Wong, Carpenter). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 8; St. Louis 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, Akiyama, Carlson. GIDP_Fowler.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, Galvis, Votto).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6 4 2 2 4 6 99 2.21 Sims H,2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 25 0.82 Garrett H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.52 Iglesias L,1-2 BS,2-3 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 22 7.71 Jones 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.52

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright 7 6 4 2 0 4 97 2.00 Reyes 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 0.00 Elledge W,1-0 1 1 0 0 3 1 32 4.50

Jones pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Jones 2-1. HBP_Iglesias (B.Miller).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Paul Clemons; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:12.

