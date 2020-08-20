St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|4
|6
|
|Votto 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.350
|Jankowski pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.147
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Akiyama cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|VanMeter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|5
|11
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.244
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|B.Miller 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.421
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Fowler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.273
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|Cincinnati
|211
|000
|000_4
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|003_5
|7
|2
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Winker in the 9th.
E_Goldschmidt (1), B.Miller (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Moustakas (1), Votto (3), Edman (2). HR_Galvis (5), off Wainwright. RBIs_Moustakas 2 (8), Galvis (10), Molina 3 (4), Wong (1). CS_Galvis (1). SF_Moustakas.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Winker, Galvis, VanMeter, Suárez); St. Louis 2 (Wong, Carpenter). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 8; St. Louis 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Castellanos, Akiyama, Carlson. GIDP_Fowler.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, Galvis, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|99
|2.21
|Sims H,2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|0.82
|Garrett H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.52
|Iglesias L,1-2 BS,2-3
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|7.71
|Jones
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.52
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|7
|
|6
|4
|2
|0
|4
|97
|2.00
|Reyes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Elledge W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|32
|4.50
Jones pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Jones 2-1. HBP_Iglesias (B.Miller).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Paul Clemons; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:12.
