St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|
|Merrifield cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Miller 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Schrock ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|100
|052
|10x
|—
|9
E_B.Miller (2), DeJong (1), Edman (3). DP_Kansas City 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 12. 2B_Viloria (1), DeJong (2), Fowler (1), Bader (4). HR_Soler (7), Goldschmidt (3). SB_Bader (2). SF_DeJong (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller, L, 3-1
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Holland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adams
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Rosario
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty, W, 2-0
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Reyes
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Gomber, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Woodford
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Keller pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Keller (Carpenter), Holland 2 (Molina,Bader). WP_Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:10.
