St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Kansas City St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 4 3 Totals 34 9 12 9 Merrifield cf 4 1 0 0 Edman 2b 4 2 2 1 Dozier rf 3 1 0 0 B.Miller 3b 4 2 3 0 Soler dh 4 1 2 3 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 3 3 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 Carpenter dh 2 1 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 a-Schrock ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 1 1 3 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 Fowler rf 4 0 1 2 Viloria c 3 0 1 0 Carlson lf 4 0 1 0 Bader cf 4 1 1 0

Kansas City 000 003 000 — 3 St. Louis 100 052 10x — 9

E_B.Miller (2), DeJong (1), Edman (3). DP_Kansas City 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 12. 2B_Viloria (1), DeJong (2), Fowler (1), Bader (4). HR_Soler (7), Goldschmidt (3). SB_Bader (2). SF_DeJong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller, L, 3-1 4 6 5 5 3 4 Holland 1 2 1 1 0 0 Adams 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 3 1

St. Louis Flaherty, W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 0 3 Reyes 1-3 1 3 2 1 0 Gomber, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Woodford 2 2 0 0 0 0

Keller pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Keller (Carpenter), Holland 2 (Molina,Bader). WP_Flaherty.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:10.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.