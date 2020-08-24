St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|4
|3
|2
|5
|
|Merrifield cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|7
|6
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|B.Miller 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.367
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.368
|Carpenter dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|a-Schrock ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.208
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|Carlson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.163
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|000_3
|4
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|052
|10x_9
|12
|3
a-grounded out for Carpenter in the 8th.
E_B.Miller (2), DeJong (1), Edman (3). LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 12. 2B_Viloria (1), DeJong (2), Fowler (1), Bader (4). HR_Soler (7), off Reyes; Goldschmidt (3), off Adams. RBIs_Soler 3 (19), DeJong 3 (7), Goldschmidt 3 (8), Fowler 2 (7), Edman (9). SB_Bader (2). SF_DeJong.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez); St. Louis 7 (Molina, DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt, Bader). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; St. Louis 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Mondesi.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, O’Hearn).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 3-1
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|95
|2.08
|Holland
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.60
|Adams
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|37
|16.20
|Rosario
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|30
|1.64
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 2-0
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|64
|1.98
|Reyes
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|15
|4.15
|Gomber, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|0.00
|Woodford
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 3-3, Rosario 1-0. HBP_Keller (Carpenter), Holland 2 (Molina,Bader). WP_Flaherty. PB_Viloria (1).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:10.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.