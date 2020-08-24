St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 4 3 2 5 Merrifield cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .301 Dozier rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .256 Soler dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .260 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Gordon lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Viloria c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .273

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 12 9 7 6 Edman 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .233 B.Miller 3b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .367 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .368 Carpenter dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .214 a-Schrock ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 DeJong ss 3 1 1 3 1 0 .208 Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Fowler rf 4 0 1 2 1 1 .277 Carlson lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .163 Bader cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235

Kansas City 000 003 000_3 4 0 St. Louis 100 052 10x_9 12 3

a-grounded out for Carpenter in the 8th.

E_B.Miller (2), DeJong (1), Edman (3). LOB_Kansas City 6, St. Louis 12. 2B_Viloria (1), DeJong (2), Fowler (1), Bader (4). HR_Soler (7), off Reyes; Goldschmidt (3), off Adams. RBIs_Soler 3 (19), DeJong 3 (7), Goldschmidt 3 (8), Fowler 2 (7), Edman (9). SB_Bader (2). SF_DeJong.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez); St. Louis 7 (Molina, DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt, Bader). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 4; St. Louis 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Mondesi.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 3-1 4 6 5 5 3 4 95 2.08 Holland 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 3.60 Adams 1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 37 16.20 Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 3 1 30 1.64

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 0 3 64 1.98 Reyes 1-3 1 3 2 1 0 15 4.15 Gomber, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 29 0.00 Woodford 2 2 0 0 0 0 35 1.29

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 3-3, Rosario 1-0. HBP_Keller (Carpenter), Holland 2 (Molina,Bader). WP_Flaherty. PB_Viloria (1).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:10.

