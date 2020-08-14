Listen Live Sports

Stafford, Smart donate $500,000 to UGa diversity program

August 14, 2020 5:09 pm
 
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart have contributed a total of $500,000 to an athletic department program focused on diversity and social justice.

University President Jere W. Morehead said Friday the initiative will “promote an inclusive culture” among all members of the athletic association, including student-athletes, coaches and staff.

Among the initial gifts were a $350,000 commitment from Stafford and his wife Kelly. Stafford played with the Bulldogs from 2006-08 and has been with the Detroit Lions since he was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft.

Smart and his wife Mary Beth pledged $150,000 toward the program.

Both commitments are part of larger gifts from both couples that are still being finalized.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

