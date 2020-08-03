Listen Live Sports

Stars, Knights players kneel in support of social justice

August 3, 2020
 
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Players from the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars knelt on the ice before their game Monday to support Black Lives Matter and other social causes.

Dallas forward Tyler Sequin and Jason Dickinson knelt alongside Vegas forward Ryan Reaves and goaltender Robin Lehner during the American and Canadian national anthems prior to their round-robin playoff game.

Minnesota’s Matt Dumba on Saturday became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. anthem, after he made a speech before a game between Edmonton and Chicago. He knelt at center ice while fellow Black players Malcolm Subban of Chicago and Darnell Nurse of Edmonton each stood with a hand on one of his shoulders.

Dumba’s Wild faced Vancouver the following night, and he raised his right fist in the air during the U.S. and Canadian anthems.

Several teams have stood together during the U.S. and Canadian anthems, with some players locking arms to show solidarity.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

