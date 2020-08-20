Listen Live Sports

Stevens’ 25 points lead Sky past Liberty 101-85

August 20, 2020 9:33 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Azurá Stevens scored a season-high 25 points, Courtney Vandersloot had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals and the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 101-85 on Thursday night.

Allie Quigley also scored 19 points for Chicago (9-4). Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Ruthy Hebard 11.

Stevens scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-9 shooting and Quigley added 13 as the Sky shot 54% en route to a 57-44 lead. Stevens and Quigley each made three 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, helping the Sky make 9 of 15 from distance. The Liberty made 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the half.

Chicago finished 11 of 23 behind the arc, while New York was 3 of 19.

Jazmine Jones led New York (1-11) with 18 points. Kia Nurse scored 17, Kiah Stokes had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Layshia Clarendon added 12 points. New York has lost six straight games.

