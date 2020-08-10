Stewart and Storm rout Sky

Breanna Stewart had 25 points and a season-high seven assists, and the Seattle Storm won their fifth straight game with an 89-71 victory over the Chicago Sky on Monday night.

Stewart had 10 points and five assists in the first quarter as Seattle built a 15-point lead after scoring 33 points. Seattle led 46-28 at halftime by holding the Sky to 10 second-quarter points.

Sami Whitcomb added 17 points for Seattle (7-1). Ezi Magbegor scored 13, Alysha Clark had 12 and Jewell Loyd 10. The Storm had 25 assists on 36 field goals and shot 51% from the field.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (5-3) with 13 points. Cheyenne Parker added 12 points and Courtney Vandersloot had nine assists.

Advertisement

MERCURY 91, WINGS 79

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 26 points with seven assists, Brittney Griner and Brianna Turner each had double-doubles and the Mercury beat the Wings.

Griner had 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and Turner added 13 points and 11 boards for Phoenix (5-3). Diggins-Smith made all 10 of her free throws, and also had five rebounds for the Mercury, who were missing star Diana Taurasi. The league’s all-time leading scorer inured her lower back in Saturday’s loss to Seattle in the fourth quarter. An MRI showed no structural damage.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points for Dallas (3-5), which has lost four of five games

SUN 93, DREAM 82

Alyssa Thomas scored 21 points, Jasmine Thomas had 15 points and seven assists and the Sun beat the Dream.

Jasmine Thomas and Alyssa Thomas combined to score 26 points in the first half as Connecticut built a 56-46 lead. The Sun put it away in the third quarter by holding the Dream to 15 points.

The Dream lost guard Chennedy Carter in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Atlanta’s shining rookie was averaging 19.4 points per game, but was scoreless in three minutes before getting hurt.

DeWanna Bonner scored 12 points for Connecticut (2-6), and grabbed nine rebounds to move into 20th on the WNBA career list.

Shekinna Stricklen scored 18 points for Atlanta (2-6), which has lost five straight.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.