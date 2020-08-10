Listen Live Sports

Stewart’s 25 points lead Storm to 5th straight victory

August 10, 2020 11:17 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and a season-high seven assists, and the Seattle Storm won their fifth straight game with an 89-71 victory over the Chicago Sky on Monday night.

Stewart had 10 points and five assists in the first quarter as Seattle built a 15-point lead after scoring 33 points. Seattle led 46-28 at halftime by holding the Sky to 10 second-quarter points.

Sami Whitcomb added 17 points for Seattle (7-1). Ezi Magbegor scored 13, Alysha Clark had 12 and Jewell Loyd 10. The Storm had 25 assists on 36 field goals and shot 51% from the field.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (5-3) with 13 points. Cheyenne Parker added 12 points and Courtney Vandersloot had nine assists.

Sue Bird missed her fifth game of the season for Seattle, which has only lost to reigning league champion Washington on July 30.

The Associated Press

