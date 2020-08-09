Listen Live Sports

Strasburg scheduled to start for Nationals against Orioles

August 9, 2020 3:05 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (7-7, second in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (4-7, fifth in the AL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Nationals went 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.29 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The Orioles went 29-52 on the road in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 252 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Baltimore leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Will Harris: (groin), Roenis Elias: (elbow).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

