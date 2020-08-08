Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Sullivan cards 64 to extend English Championship lead to 5

August 8, 2020 4:06 pm
 
1 min read
      

WARE, England (AP) —

Andy Sullivan is closing in on his first win in almost five years after a third-round 64 on Saturday gave him a five-shot lead at the English Championship.

The 33-year-old Englishman won three times in 2015 as he finished in Europe’s top 10 but he has not lifted a trophy since the Portugal Masters in October of that year.

The 2016 Ryder Cup player entered the third day at Hanbury Manor with a one-shot advantage and carded two eagles, five birdies and two bogeys to move to 21 under, five strokes clear of countryman Steven Brown.

Advertisement

“My strategy (Sunday) will be the same as today,” Sullivan told europeantour.com. “Just control what I can do. I can’t control anyone that is going to come up behind me.”

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

Sullivan set the tone with a remarkable drive to 2 feet on the par-four No. 1 for an eagle but he needed another eagle on the ninth to reclaim the lead from a charging Brandon Stone (67), who had six birdies before the turn.

As the South African faltered on the back nine, Brown became the nearest challenger, signing for a 66 that included him hitting the pin to be denied a hole-in-one on the sixth.

But Sullivan picked up four birdies in six holes from the 12th, with a three-putt on the 13th his only blemish on the back nine.

Stone was alongside countryman Dean Burmester (69) and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui (67) at 15 under.

The top 10 players on the European Tour’s mini Order of Merit after the first five events of the U.K. Swing will seal a place in the U.S. Open, with Sullivan having finished fourth at the British Masters two weeks ago.

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Control Squadron breaks their previous record for sequential flights