Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of Carlos Sanabria from alternate training site. Placed RHP Chris Devenski on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 29.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 29. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Adnerson Tejeda from alternate training site. Placed OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 30.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Jonathan Davis from the IL and optioned to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sam Gaviglio to alternate trainin site. Claimed LHP Brian Moran off of waivers from the Miami Marlins.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP James Norwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 30. Recalled LHP Justin Steele from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 1B Joey Votto on the IL. Reactivated RHP Anthony Desclafani from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Joe Harvey from alternate training site. Placed RHP Wade Davis on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Scott Oberg from the 10-day IL to the 45-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Billy Hamilton from San Francisco Giants in exchange for RHP Jordan Humphreys. Reinstated RHP Jared Hughes from the IL. Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to alternate training site. Transferred INF Jed Lowrie to the 45-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Tyler Bashlor from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations. Designated LHP Robbie Erlin for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contracxt of RHP Jerad Eickhoff from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Andrew Triggs from alternate training site. Designated RHP Jandel Gustave for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Foye Oluokun on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released P Ryan Allen. Waived TE Caleb Repp, C Austin Capps, T Scottie Dill and LB Jordan Williams.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Rodney Adams, DE Jegs Jegede, T’s Cedrick Lang and Travis Vornkahl, CB Picasso Nelson Jr. and LB Brandon Wellington. Released RB Darius Jackson.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Jon Hilliman, S Rashaan Gaulden, C Shakial Taylor, QB Case Cookus, FB George Aston and LB’s Chris Peace, Oluwole Betiku, Jr. and Dana Levine.

