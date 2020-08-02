Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated LHP Daniel Norris from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of Carlos Sanabria from alternate training site. Placed RHP Chris Devenski on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 29.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Jakob Junis and C Cam Gallagher from the 10-day IL. Designated C Oscar Hernandez for assignment. Optioned RHP Ronald Bolanos to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed CF Mike Trout on the restricted list.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 29. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from alternate training site. Optioned C Joseph Odom to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Daniel Robertson to alternate training site. Activated C Kevan Smith from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled INF Anderson Tejeda from alternate training site. Placed OF Danny Santana on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 30.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Jonathan Davis from the IL and optioned to alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sam Gaviglio to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP James Norwood on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 30. Recalled LHP Justin Steele from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 1B Joey Votto on the IL. Reactivated RHP Anthony Desclafani from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Joe Harvey from alternate training site. Placed RHP Wade Davis on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Scott Oberg from the 10-day IL to the 45-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the IL. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed LHP Brian Moran off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Billy Hamilton from San Francisco Giants in exchange for RHP Jordan Humphreys. Activated RHP Jared Hughes from the IL. Optioned RHP Franklyn Kilome to alternate training site. Transferred 2B Jed Lowrie to the 45-day IL. Traded RHP Tyler Bashlor to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Tyler Bashlor from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations. Designated LHP Robbie Erlin for assignment. Placed RHP’s Michael Feliz and Mitch Keller on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cody Ponce and LHP Sam Howard from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Jerad Eickhoff from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Drew Smyly on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Andrew Triggs from alternate training site. Designated RHP Jandel Gustave for assignment. Traded OF Billy Hamilton to the New York Mets for RHP Jordan Humphreys. Optioned RHP Jordan Humphrey to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed OT Marcus Gilbert and TE Maxx Williams on the non-football IL.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed LB Foye Oluokun on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released P Ryan Allen. Waived TE Caleb Repp, C Austin Capps, T Scottie Dill and LB Jordan Williams.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed C Matt Skura on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Akeem King and DT Niles Scott.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR’s Jarvis Landry and J’Mon Moore on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DE’s Austin Bryant and Romeo Okwara on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Signed DT Jashon Cornell. Acquired DT Daylon Mack off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Rodney Adams, DE Jegs Jegede, T’s Cedrick Lang and Travis Vornkahl, CB Picasso Nelson Jr. and LB Brandon Wellington. Released RB Darius Jackson. Placed WR T.Y. Hilton on the non-football IL.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Adam Gotsis. Activated DT DaVon Hamilton, TE Charles Jones and OT Jawaan Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Ryquell Armstead, TE Charles Jones, QB Gardner Minshew II, WR Michael Walker and S Andrew Wingard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DT Damion Square on the non-football IL.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed RB Jeremy Hill.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed G Ereck Flowers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated LS Blake Ferguson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced LB Dont’a Hightower, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Margise Lee have exercised the reserve/Opt-out decision and will not play this season. Placed RB Sony Michel, WR Mohamed Sanu and LB Brandon King on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Chris Johnson, G Adrian Magee, RB’s Taquan Mizzell and Ricky Ortiz, WR’s Maurice Harris, Tommylee Lewis and Krishawn Hogan, CB Deatrick Nichols and OL Gus Cumberlander.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Jon Hilliman, S Rashaan Gaulden, C Shakial Taylor, QB Case Cookus, FB George Aston and LB’s Chris Peace, Oluwole Betiku, Jr. and Dana Levine. Placed Leonard Williams on the non-football IL. Signed DB Jarren Williams.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived QB J.T. Barrett, RB Ralph Webb, WR Quadree Henderson, OL Christian Montani, LB/LS Christian Kuntz, LB Dewayne Hendrix, S Tyree Kinnell and DE Josiah Coatney.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Alex Barrett.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.