Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Jorge Lopez off waivers from Kansas City and optioned to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Drew Anderson for assignment. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Franchy Cordero on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Cory Gearrin from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP John Curtiss from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site. Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith for assignment. Activated Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on the 10-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from alternate training site. Activated LHP Robbie Erlin.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tejay Antone from alternate training site. Placed 2b Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed IF/OF Phillip Evans on the 60-day IL. Recalled IF/OF Jose Osuna from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Luis Basabe from Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Placed RHP Jordan Humphreys on the restricted list. Activated LHP Jarlin Garcia from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site and added to taxi squad. Designated IF Abiatal Avelino for assignment. Added RHP Trevor Cahill to taxi squad.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Chris Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Duke Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Michael Dunn. Waived TE Nate Wieting.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Saivion Smith and WR Jon’Vea Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Kendrick Rogers.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Calvin Munson from the non-football injury list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired CB Michael Jackson from Detroit for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Jatavis Brown on the reserve/retired list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Jordan Reed.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated LB Reuben Foster from the active/physically unable to play list. Activated TE Logan Thomas from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contract extension.
