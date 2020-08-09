Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Jorge Lopez off waivers from Kansas City and optioned to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Drew Anderson for assignment. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Franchy Cordero on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Cory Gearrin from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP John Curtiss from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site. Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith for assignment. Activated Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from alternate training site. Activated LHP Robbie Erlin.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tejay Antone from alternate training site. Placed 2b Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed IF/OF Phillip Evans on the 60-day IL. Recalled IF/OF Jose Osuna from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to alternate training site. Designated RHP Enyel De Los Santos for assignment. Recalled RF Kyle Garlick from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Howard from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Luis Basabe from Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Placed RHP Jordan Humphreys on the restricted list. Activated LHP Jarlin Garcia from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site and added to taxi squad. Designated IF Abiatal Avelino for assignment. Added RHP Trevor Cahill to taxi squad.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Chris Cooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Duke Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed DT Bruce Hector off waivers.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Michael Dunn. Waived TE Nate Wieting.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Saivion Smith and WR Jon’Vea Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Kendrick Rogers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Calvin Munson from the non-football injury list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired CB Michael Jackson from Detroit for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Jatavis Brown on the reserve/retired list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Jordan Reed.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated LB Reuben Foster from the active/physically unable to play list. Activated TE Logan Thomas from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contract extension.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.